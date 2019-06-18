Three missing Pulwama youths join LeT militant outfit, pictures goes viral

Srinagar: Three youths from Pulwama district announced on social media their joining of militant ranks and to be part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

Nazim Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar of Hakripora, Kakpora, Pulwama, Irshad Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Yousuf Dar of Trichal, Pulwama and Rafiq Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Aziz Dar of Karnabal, Samboora Pulwama have reportedly joined militancy.

Their pictures brandishing with AK assault rifles have gone viral on social media.

According to pictures, code name of Nazim is Rehan Bhai, active from 17-06-2019, code name of Irshad is Abu Usama, active since 01-06-2019 and code name of Rafiq is Abu Qasim, active since 01-06-2019.

While Nazim according to family sources is missing from last four days, Irshad and Rafiq are missing since last one month.

According to reports, the families of the trio has filed missing report in police station Kakapora.

A police officer told GNS that police has received information and complaints from their respective families about the trio gone missing.

Regarding their pictures going viral on social media, the officer said: “We are ascertaining the authenticity of the pictures and are investigating it from all angles,” the official said.

