Three civilians among 4 injured in ceasefire violation in Poonch

JAMMU: An army soldier and three civilians, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said Monday.

The shelling started on Sunday and it continued until Monday morning, they said.

The shelling started with small arms and later changed to mortar shelling. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the officials said.

One army soldier received splinter injuries. Maryam Bi, 11, was injured in Kanote village, and two others were injured in Shahpur village, they said.

Last week, an army soldier was killed and three others were injured in mortar shelling by the Pakistani army along the LoC in Salotri forward area of Poonch district.

