Speak up in Parliament, Modi encourages Opposition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured the Opposition that their every word was “valuable” to the government, irrespective of their “numbers”, and asked members of the Opposition to actively speak up in Parliament.

On the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon session, Prime Minister Modi urged all MPs to be impartial in the House and address issues related to the larger interest of the nation.

Underlining the importance of an active opposition in a democracy, Modi said he hoped that the opposition “will speak actively and participate in House proceedings… The Opposition need not worry about their numbers. Whatever numbers opposition parties may have got from the people, for us their every word is valuable. All their feelings are valuable.”

He added, “When we come to Parliament, we should forget ‘paksh’ (treasury) and ‘vipaksh’ (opposition) and should think about issues with ‘nishpaksh’ (impartial) spirit.”

Responding to Modi’s comments, the Congress said that it hoped the trend set by the previous BJP-led NDA government of pushing key bills without legislative scrutiny using its “brute majority” will be reversed.

Alleging that the Modi government used Parliament as a “rubber stamp” during its previous tenure, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “Legislation through ordinance is a very unhealthy practice in a democracy. It should only be used in extreme cases where there is an emergency requirement, otherwise the due processes of lawmaking must be followed by the government in office.”

Earlier, talking about the newly constituted Lok Sabha, Modi said it was historic in various terms, such as the maximum number of women MPs being elected since Independence.

Modi said as this was the first Parliament session with new members, there will be a flow of new energy and a new enthusiasm will be reflected in the House.

The prime minister said his government worked on the principle of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’ during his first term and people reposed their faith in it for a second time. As a result, a government has been re-elected with a clear majority after several decades, he said.

While the BJP-led NDA has 353 members, the saffron party has a majority on its own with 303 members in the 545-member Lok Sabha. The Congress with 52 seats is the second largest party in the house.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

