Rafting boat capsizes in Pahalgam, 2 dead

Srinagar: Two people including an employee of the tourism department and a participant of a professional rafting event died and eight other injured after their rafting boat capsized in Lidder river of Pahalgam.

The three day championship was named after brave heart, Rouf Ahmad Dar were killed and eight others were injured after a boat capsized in same river last month.

Reports said that the boat carrying the employee namely Rinku Raja and the female participant namely Sanjna from Jammu along with eight others, capsized in fast-flowing Lidder near Pahalgam.

Soon after the incident, a joint team of SDRF, police and local volunteers managed to rescue all of them and have been shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Rinku and Sanjna as brought dead.

On May 31, last month, Rouf Dar saved five tourists, two of them foreigners, after their boat capsized in fast flowing river Lidder.

