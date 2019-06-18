Pulwama IED attack: 2 army personnel succumb at military hospital

Srinagar: Two army personnel injured in a vehicle based Improvised Explosive Device attack in Pulwama last night have succumbed to injuries.

Srinagar based army spokesperson said that two soldiers, who were brought to military hospital with severe contusions, concussions, have succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in 92 Base Hospital.

“We deeply mourn the demise of our bravehearts,” he said.

On Monday the spokesperson rejected that militants carried out an attack on the army’s mobile patrol.

In a statement he said, “A failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a Vehicle Based IED while the Army patrol was moving in the general area Arihal in district Pulwama today evening. Troops all safe. Few minor injuries.”

He further said that the reports of attack on Army convoy are unfounded and baseless.

Later the spokesperson said that the damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

