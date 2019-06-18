Owner of car used in Pulwama suicide bombing among 2 militants slain in Bijbehara gunfight

Srinagar: One of the two militants slain in Marhama, Bijbehara area of Anantnag in south Kashmir in a gunfight with government forces has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat who owned the car used in Lethpora Car Bomb attack in February this year that left 50 CRPF personnel dead.

A police officer said that Sajad of JeM was killed along with his associate in the operation.

Sajad, son of Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Marhama Sangam had joined Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Fidayeen squad days before the Lethpora attack.

An army officer was killed and two others were injured in the encounter.

