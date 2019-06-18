Now BSF trooper shoots self dead in Singhpora of north Kashmir

Srinagar: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Singhpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The BSF trooper namely Constable Rajendra Minj (belt number 143302319) of 70 Bn BSF shot himself while he was on duty at Battalion headquarters today afternoon.

Following the incident, his colleagues immediately rushed towards the trooper and immediately shifted him to nearby army’s health facility in critical conditions.

The injured Rajendra, a resident of Garhwa, Jharkhand, however, later succumbed to injuries, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident to GNS.

He said that it was not immediately known why the BSF personnel took such an extreme step.

The officer said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation taken up.

Earlier in the morning, an army soldier of 47 RR committed suicide by shooting himself at Sadu Ganga in Kandi area of Kupwara district.

