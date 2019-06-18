NIA chargesheet against Yasin Malik concocted: JKLF

SRINAGAR: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Monday termed the NIA chargesheet against party chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik as absurd, concocted and hilarious, saying it speaks volumes about New Delhi’s desperation to “legalise the illegal and arbitrary arrest” of political personalities like Yasin Malik.

“Spearheading a peaceful political movement for resolution of internationally recognised dispute, forging unity among people, reaching out to the affected people with help and assistance and standing against state-sponsored violence is no crime at all,” JKLF acting chairman Abdul Hameed Butt said in a statement.

“We want to ask Indian rulers, the international community and also the legal experts that how is forging unity, and spearheading a political movement and reaching out to those affected due to violence with help a crime,” he said.

Butt said Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and striving for its resolution is neither a crime nor an illegal act.

“JKLF is proud of its struggle and efforts for seeking a resolution to this dispute,” he said. “JKLF at the assurance of the international community and Indian civil society declared a unilateral ceasefire in 1994 and stood to its decision against all odds… Despite all oppression, atrocities and false propaganda perpetuated by Indian State through its forces, agencies, biased media and some weeping boys, JKLF will keep pursuing its goal through peaceful democratic means.”

Taking a dig at NIA’s “propaganda” statement, JKLF acting chairman said Yasin Malik and many others named in “so-called terror funding” case in 2017 were arrested soon after the killing of (Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander) Burhan Wani on 8 July 2016 and released after many months of incarceration only when the people’s protest faded out in 2017.

“Yasin Sahib was in fact arrested only one hour after the news about Burhan Wani broke out on July 8, 2016. He was kept in solitary confinement at JIC Srinagar for months and released only in 2017 after many months of incarceration. NIA and Indian biased media which is in fact working as foot soldiers of Indian agencies, is today trying to shift the blame of hundreds of innocents killed by Indian forces. It is like ‘Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Dantay’ (The pot calling the kettle black). How can a country calling itself the biggest democracy shift the blame of its follies and criminal acts on those who were put in jails and incarceration centres by it? Has Indian intelligentsia gone so low and how long the international community for its petty economic gains will keep ignoring these absurd Indian claims,” Butt said.

He said today social work and reaching out to the victims of violence is also termed a crime, the JKLF leader said.

“Yasin Malik is facing the wrath of Indian oppression and is lodged in Tihar jail under shabby condition. Besides being a chronic heart patient and a known kidney patient, he has now developed severe pain in his eyes too and is being denied a proper medical care,” he said.

“JKLF has been banned by Indian state and its political activities have also been curtailed undemocratically. But despite all this oppression, suppression and tyranny, JKLF will keep striving for its sacred goal, in a peaceful democratic manner and will leave no stone unturned to achieve its legal and democratic goal,” the JKLF acting chairman said.

