Mayor tells SMC Commissioner to make field staff accountable

Calls for bi-weekly statements on permission violations from ward officers

Srinagar: To curb illegal constructions and to keep continuous monitoring on building permissions in Srinagar, Mayor Junaid Azeem Mattu has directed Commissioner SMC to make ward officers and building inspectors liable for violations on the ground.

An official statement from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that Mayor Mattu has directed Commissioner to seek statements from all ward officers and co-signed by concerned building inspectors affirming that there are no current building violations in their jurisdiction that haven’t been taken up for relevant corrective action as per legal norms.

The Commissioner SMC has been directed to seek such statements bi-weekly, and in the interim period, if any contradiction is found on the ground, the ward officers and building inspectors be made liable for administrative action.

Mattu said all the permissions granted by SMC in the last two years including renovation permissions that fall on road lines are to be analysed and compared with on ground deviation.

He said that in cases of obvious connivance between the Planning wing, the Enforcement wing and field staff, a list is to be prepared to be submitted to Housing and Urban Development Department, and enforcement and accountability agencies for appropriate action.

A separate order issued by the Mayor to Commissioner SMC Monday sought immediate sealing of all under construction buildings deviating from permission norms granted by Competent Authority.

“Errant field staff found guilty of brazen connivance and violation of duty to be recommended for termination of services to the Housing Department promptly,” the order said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

