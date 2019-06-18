Kashmir University students offer absentia prayers for Dr Mohammad Morsi

Srinagar: Kashmir University on Tuesday offered in absentia prayers for the first Egyptian democatically elected president Dr. Muhammad Morsi.

According to sources, hundreds of faculty members, scholars and students assembled outside the center masjid of KU after nimaz e Zuhr and offered funeral in absentia for the Dr. Muhammad Morsi.

They also prayed for the departed soul.

Morsi, who was 67, had been in custody since his removal from office in 2013.

Human rights groups, who had criticised the conditions in which he was kept, have called for an impartial investigation into his death, reported BBC.

His family and activists had repeatedly raised concerns about his health and the amount of time he was kept in solitary confinement, away from visits by lawyers and family.

