Illicit timber recovered in Rafiabad

Baramulla: Forest Protection Force recovered a large quantity of illicit green timber from Rafiabad area of Baramulla on Sunday night. Official sources said that the forest protection force intercepted a tipper at midnight, on specific inputs, at Tragpora Rafiabad seized around 80 sqft of green timber from the vehicle. The driver and other persons boarding the truck managed to escape form the spot, while officials seized the vehicle along with the timber.

Initial investigations suggest the timber was cut down from the upper belt of Rafiabad and was on way to urban areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

