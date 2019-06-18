Guv grieved over tourist deaths in Pahalgam, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for NOK

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate incident when a rafting boat capsized at river Lidder in Pahalgam.

Governor has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. He has wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Governor announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those dead and has directed the authorities to ensure best possible medical treatment of the injured.

Expressing concern over accidents occurring during the adventure sport of Rafting in river Lidder, Governor has issued directions that strict safety measures should be taken before indulging in this sport and emphasised the need for allowing only trained manpower in managing all the activities related to it.

