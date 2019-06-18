GMC Srinagar faculty, students stage protest in solidarity with W Bengal doctors

Srinagar: The faculty members, resident doctors and students of Govt Medical College, Srinagar on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest rally inside GMC premises in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal.

“We are organising this protest against the atrocities on doctors and in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal,” the protesters said.

Although, the agitating junior doctors in West Bengal has on Monday called off their week-long stir following assurances of safety by the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

The protests began on June 11, a day after junior doctors at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRS) in Kolkata was allegedly assaulted by the relatives of a deceased patient following allegations of medical negligence.

