Fire destroys two houseboats at Nigeen Lake

Srinagar: Two houseboats were completely damaged in a fire incident on the famous Nigeen Lake in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Official sources said that fire broke out in a houseboat in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Nigeen Lake. “Fire tenders were rushed to douse the leaping flames clearly visible from a distance,” they said.

However, they said two houseboats – Houseboat New Perfume Garden and Houseboat Phoenix – located at Saderbal side of Nigeen Lake were completely damaged.

They said no tourist was staying in the houseboats at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the locals said that the houseboats couldn’t be saved due to non-availability of fire tenders at Nigeen and Dal Lake.

“Houseboat owners have demanded special fire fighters at Nigeen Lake and Dal Lake, but no one was listening. Government is only shedding crocodile tears. Houseboats need fire tenders in motor boats that can come quickly and help extinguish fires,” locals said.

In 2017, three houseboats were gutted in Nigeen Lake, while in 2018, three more houseboats were damaged in Dal Lake.

