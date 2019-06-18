Er Rasheed, Shah Faesal form ‘Peoples United Front’

Srinagar: Ahead of upcoming legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) chairman Engineer Abdul Rasheed and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) chairman Shah Faesal on Tuesday created “Peoples United Front”.

Shah Faesal while addressing a presser at the Press Club Kashmir in Srinagar said that they have come together to give the people a credible alternative.

“The state is in dire need of revival, so we have come together.

“We hope the people from all regions and religions will support Peoples United Front in the upcoming elections,” Faesal said.

Speaking on the occasion, Er Rasheed said that Peoples United Front will be a credible voice for the people of the state. “We will be a credible alternative to the all three divisions of the state and people should be given equal right in all three divisions,” said Er Rasheed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

