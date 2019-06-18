Emotional scenes during wreath laying ceremony of SHO Arshad

Uhbaan and Daamin lose their dad on Father’s Day

SRINAGAR: In a tragic coincidence, one-year-old Daamin and four-year-old Uhbaan lost their father, Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Arshad Ahmed Khan, on Sunday, this year’s Father’s Day.

As the body of Khan, who breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Sunday evening, was brought to the police lines here on Monday, Uhbaan was unable to gauge the tragedy.

Held by his maternal uncle at the wreath-laying ceremony, Uhbaan, too young to understand the magnitude of the tragedy that has befallen him, woke from a slumber with the bugler playing ‘The Last Post’ and the guard calling for ‘Shok Salami Shastra’ (reversing of arms in honour of fallen soldiers).

The police band was playing ‘Wattan ki raah mein wattan ke naujawan shaeed ho (Many youths have sacrificed their lives for the nation)’, a song from ‘Shaheed’, the 1948 movie starring Dilip Kumar.

His brother Daamin, who is just 18 months old, was kept home, and Uhnaan had to play the role of an elder son at his tender age.

He was carried by a police officer near the coffin of his father on which he placed flowers.

Uhbaan also gave the last salute to his father before he was taken to his home in the Civil Lines area near Karan Nagar.

K Vijay Kumar, who is the Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, the Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police, B Srinivas, and the Inspector General of Police (Kashmir), Swayam Prakash Pani, were the pallbearers.

Hundreds of people gathered at Khan’s house to have a last glance of the fallen police officer.

Daamin could be seen looking into the eyes of the mourners and often greeting known faces with smiles.

Born to Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Mehbooba Begum in Balgardan, Srinagar, Khan was appointed as Sub-Inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2002 and served in various important capacities.

During the 2016 agitation following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, Khan, who was then posted as Station House Officer of Bijbehara, single-handedly cleared the highway and ensured that there was no traffic restriction.

Khan had suffered injuries in last Wednesday’s militant attack in Anantnag in which five CRPF personnel were killed by a lone militant who targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

—PTI

