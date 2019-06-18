Create awareness on low cost Jan Aushadhi medicines: Union minister

JAMMU: Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh L Mandaviya visited Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra located near Government Medical College, Jammu and inspected the functioning there.

Being run by the Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region, the Kendra caters to the healthcare needs of poor patients by providing them quality medicines at cheaper rates.

The minister was accompanied by CEO, BPPI, Sachin Kumar and Vendor for Jammu Division, Mohan Kumar. He had a detailed discussion with Honorary Secretary of IRCS, Dinesh Gupta regarding the status of medicines availability in the Kendera. He also interacted with the customers of Jan Aushadhi medicines which are 100-200 per cent cheaper.

The minister inspected the stock position as well as the sale register maintained at the Kendra. He emphasised upon the need of creating awareness among the general public about the availability of standard Jan Aushadhi medicines by Red Cross Society so that maximum people can be benefitted with this initiative.

He also asked the vendor to ensure prompt supply on receipt of demand from the Kendra.

The CEO informed that efforts are being made to add more medicines of different streams in all the Kendras.

