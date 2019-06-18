Congress workers join National Conference

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National ‘Conference on Monday said that reducing gender disparities form the core of its ideology and that the party will strive towards enhancing status of women through effective legislative measures and regimented programmes.

A statement issued by NC here said various women functionaries of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) from across the Valley including Saira Shah, Rifat Jan, Hameeda, Sabeena Ashraf and Saliya joined National Conference on Monday here at party headquarters Nawa-e- Subha, Srinagar.

Addressing the gathering, party’s district president Srinagar Pir Afaq said the education is one of the most important means of empowering women with knowledge, skills and self-confidence.

“Our party leadership has always been eloquent about having mechanisms for women’s equal and equitable representations at all levels of the political process and public life and articulates their concerns and needs. It was our party that gave gender neutral adult franchise to the people of the state,” he said.

The socio political emancipation of the people of the State forms the core of our party programme ‘Naya Kashmir’, Afaq said. “Once in power the party under the capable leadership of Omar Sahib will ensure equitable development of all sections of society,” he said.

YNC provincial president Salman Ali Sagar while addressing the gathering said the role of women in campaigning and mobilising support for the party is no less than their male counterparts.

“The anticipated goals of unleashing development in our state cannot be visualised without tapping the untapped talents of the women. The full and equitable participation of women in public life is essential to building and sustaining strong and vibrant democracy,” he said, adding, “I welcome new entrants into the party fold with a hope that they will strive towards making party stronger at the grass roots.”

NC women’s wing provincial president Er Sabiya Qadri and Asiya Jameel were also present.

