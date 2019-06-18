Committed to protect JK’s special status: NC

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday said that party has a legacy of service and sacrifice and will fight for Article 370 and Article 35-A both inside and outside the Parliament.

According to a statement, party senior leaders led by general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar addressed a series of workers’ conventions at Qazigund and Homeshalibugh constituencies.

Sagar in his address said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to defend Article 35-A against assorted onslaughts from right wing forces on our State. The various onslaughts by different outfits on our special status are nothing new. The people of Jammu and Kashmir always showed steadfastness in guarding its interests admirably whenever anyone tried to fiddle with it. NC is committed to protecting state’s special status; we will strive towards the implementation of autonomy resolution.”

Meanwhile, party‘s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing the workers said the need of the hour calls for rallying round the flag of National Conference.

“On one hand, we have NC, the party which gave immense sacrifices for the protection of State’s status. It was Sher-e-Kashmir who secured our State its flag, its constitution through Delhi Agreement. Land to Tiller Act, single line administration, district development board, adult franchise and women’s education are some of the feathers in our cap. On the other side, you have individuals and parties whose real disposition is known to people. Now it is high time for all of you to strengthen the efforts of the leadership and put in your efforts to salvage the state from chaos and morass,” Sagar said.

Among others, state secretaries Sakina Itoo, G A Shah, zonal president Dr Bashir Veeri, district president Kulgam Abdul Majeed Larmi, Muhammad Shafi, and Feroze Shah also addressed the workers and urged them to intensify their engagement with people.

