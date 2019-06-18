Car used to trigger IED blast in Pulwama, army vehicle hit

‘Failed attempt,’ says army; police sources say 9 troops injured, 3 of them critically

SHOPIAN: A vehicle laden with explosives was used to trigger a blast targeting army soldiers travelling in a Hardened ALS vehicle at Arihal village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday evening. The army described the incident as a “failed attempt” in an official statement but police sources said that nine troops and one civilian were injured in the blast, the condition of three of the injured army men – who were travelling in the vehicle’s cabin – believed to be serious. The attack took place two days after Pakistan and the USA shared inputs of a possible IED attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama with the Indian government.

The injured civilian has been identified as Abdul Ahad Mir, a resident of Arihal. The blast according to locals took place at about 6pm. Locals said that a contingent of vehicles carrying government forces reached the spot soon after the blast and cordoned off the area before carrying out searches. They said that heavy firing was heard in the area after the attack.

Police sources said that the vehicle laden with improvised explosive device (IED) was parked on the roadside. When the army vehicle reached the spot, the IED blast was triggered. The vehicle belongs to 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the army unit stationed at Ahgam camp, police sources said.

Police said that samples have been taken from the spot and investigations started. They said the preliminary investigation suggests that it was a car-based explosive. All the injured persons according to police have been removed to army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

Srinagar-based army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia in a statement said, “A failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a Vehicle Based IED while the Army patrol was moving in the general area Arihal in district Pulwama on Monday evening.”

The statement added that all the troops were safe and some of them had sustained minor injuries.

“The damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party. It’s (the vehicle) a Hardened ALS and not Casspir,” Colonel Kalia said in the statement.

