Srinagar: Dead body of a civilian was on Tuesday recovered from the encounter site in Achabal area of southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The slain was identified as Nasir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Achabal and was a driver by profession.

Sources said that soon after the body was recoevered intense protests erupted in the area.

Earlier, a foreign militant and an army officer were killed in the day-long encounter on Monday.

