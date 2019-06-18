BJP appoints JP Nadda as working president

New Delhi: Former Union minister JP Nadda was appointed as the BJP’s “working president” during the party’s parliamentary board meeting on Monday.

The decision was announced by former party president and new Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Shah will remain the party’s national president.

This is for the first time that the BJP has appointed a working president. Amit Shah’s tenure ends in December 2019 and he may not like to get an extension as the party follows the principle of ‘one man, one post’, sources said.

Nadda, currently BJP’s parliamentary board secretary, will continue as working president till BJP’s organisational elections are over, sources said and indicated that he may succeed Shah.

Nadda, 58, was given responsibility of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP bagged 62 out of the 80 seats in the politically-critical state.

A three-time MLA, Nadda represents Himachal Pradesh in Rajya Sabha and enjoys the confidence of the party’s top brass. He was health minister in the previous Modi government.

The decision to appoint Nadda came days after the BJP at a meeting of its national office bearers decided to carry out a membership drive to increase its members by 20 percent, followed by the party’s organisational polls.

The party will start the drive from July 6, birth anniversary of its founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.

The entire exercise may take several months to be concluded, which means that the party may fight assembly elections in three states – Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra – later this year under Shah and Nadda.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

