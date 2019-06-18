Army thrashes school bus driver in Shopian

By on No Comment

Army thrashes school bus driver in Shopian

Srinagar: Army on Tuesday morning thrashed a school bus driver in Zawoora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Reports said that a school bus driver identified as Gulzar Ahmed Rather, son of Mohammad Akbar Rather, a resident of Narpora Shopian was beaten up by the army personnel for no reason at all.

Army also thrashed a number of shopkeepers in Zawoora Shopian,

Senior journalist Nazir Masoudi took to the twitter and wrote: “Disturbing visuals from Shopian. Terrified school children crying after their school bus driver was beaten by security forces. https://t.co/oCcc0Zgsvq”

Earlier, during the day army also thrashed a traffic cop on duty at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar. The injured traffic cop was later shifted to hospital for treatment.

Army thrashes school bus driver in Shopian added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.