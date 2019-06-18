Army thrashes school bus driver in Shopian

Srinagar: Army on Tuesday morning thrashed a school bus driver in Zawoora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Reports said that a school bus driver identified as Gulzar Ahmed Rather, son of Mohammad Akbar Rather, a resident of Narpora Shopian was beaten up by the army personnel for no reason at all.

Army also thrashed a number of shopkeepers in Zawoora Shopian,

Senior journalist Nazir Masoudi took to the twitter and wrote: “Disturbing visuals from Shopian. Terrified school children crying after their school bus driver was beaten by security forces. https://t.co/oCcc0Zgsvq”

Earlier, during the day army also thrashed a traffic cop on duty at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar. The injured traffic cop was later shifted to hospital for treatment.

