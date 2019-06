Srinagar: A traffic police personnel was on Tuesday ruthlessly beaten by the army in Nowgam area of uptown Srinagar.

The cop was identified as Mudasir Ahmad, a resident of Balhama and was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said that personnel of Army’s 22 RR beat Mudassir after he allowed a civilian vehicle to pass closer to Casper stationed near Nowgam chowk.

More to follow.

