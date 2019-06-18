Army man shoots self dead in north Kashmir’s Kupwara

Srinagar: An Army soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Sadau Ganga area of Kandi in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Official sources told GNS that the army man of 47 RR, posted at Sadu Ganga in Kandi, shot himself while he was on duty today in the morning.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues immediately rushed towards the soldier and found him in a pool of blood.

The injured soldier was rushed to a nearby military hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, they said.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Chhotu Kumar, 24 year old (belt number 4295483N).

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated.

