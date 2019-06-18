Army captain killed, major critically injured in day-long Achabal gunfight

Lone militant, not yet identified, killed

Anantnag: Captain Ketan Sharma of the army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was killed and Major Rahul Verma, also of the 19 RR, is said to be in critical condition after a day-long gunfight in Achabal area of Anantnag district with a militant who was killed after government forces blew up the residential house he was holed up in.

The slain militant was yet to be identified but is believed to be of foreign origin. The injured major and another injured soldier are being treated at the army’s base hospital in Srinagar. As per sources, the injured soldier is in critical condition, but there has been no official word on his condition as yet.

The gunfight erupted in Bidoora village of Achabal at about 7:15 AM Monday morning, minutes after a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the area.

“The militant was hiding in a residential house and opened fire soon after he found himself surrounded,” a police official said, adding that the army major and another soldier were injured in the initial fire.

As the exchange of fire continued, the lone militant managed to gun down an army captain. Sources told Kashmir Reader that the slain captain was shot in the head and succumbed on the spot.

“He was, however, taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors,” a police source told Kashmir Reader.

The militant was killed only after the government forces blew apart the residential house he was holed up in. The house has been completely reduced to rubble.

The body of the militant was meanwhile retrieved from the debris of the house, along with an AK-47, some magazines, and live rounds.

“We are trying to ascertain his identity. Besides, the medico legal formalities are being completed before the body can be sent for burial,” the police official said.

Intense clashes had erupted around the site of the gunfight as local youths tried to reach the site in a bid to save the trapped militant.

The bids made by the local youths were repeatedly foiled by the government forces as they kept firing tear smoke shells and pellet guns to disperse them. No one was reported injured during the clashes.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services across Anantnag district soon after the gunfight started. The services were yet to be restored till this report was filed in the evening.

