Advisor hails slain police officer’s courage

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have laid down their lives for peace and tranquillity in the state and the attrition will only steel our resolve, Advisor to the Governor K Vijay Kumar said here on Monday.

He paid floral tributes to police officer Arshad Khan, who was injured in a militant attack in Anantnag on June 12. He was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The Advisor to the Governor said the officer had shown exemplary bravery by rushing to the spot of the attack to rescue CRPF men who had come under firing by the militants.

“The J&K Police and all of the security forces have made enormous sacrifices. This attrition will steel our resolve. More than 1,600 SPOs (Special Police Officers) and policemen of the J&K Police have laid their lives down fighting for peace and tranquillity. So, we will be at it with all resolve,” Kumar told reporters

“We are all comrades in arms. There is no difference between the CRPF, ITBP, SSB, the Army, the BSF and the local police. We are limbs of the same organ. We are working very organically together, and this gentleman, Arshad (Khan), within three-four minutes rushed to the spot to the rescue of his fellow men,” he said.

“So, this is part of synergy. We have deep admiration for it and in fact in New Delhi, the ceremony was organised by the DG CRPF, and all the representatives of all the other paramilitary forces took part. That itself signifies the kind of mutual affection and the kind of synergy there is,” Kumar said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and senior officers of the police, other security forces and the civil administration also paid floral tributes to Khan at District Police Lines here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

