Abdullah along with Lone, Masoodi takes oath in Kashmiri

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday took oath as a Member of the 17th Lok Sabha along with Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi.

Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah would be representing the state in the Lok Sabha for the fourth term. He was first chosen for the highest house of the country in 1982 and then in 2009 and 2017. He has also been a member of the Rajya Sabha twice. The party President has also been elected to the state assembly for five terms.

Party senior leader Muhammad Akbar Lone, who has previously served at many key positions in the state cabinet, is going to represent the state in the Lok Sabha for the first time. He had formerly served as the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly. (Retd) Justice Hasnain Masoodi also took oath as a Member of the Lok Sabha.

Abdullah along with other parliamentarians from Kashmir, took oath in the Kashmiri language.

