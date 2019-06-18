30 delegations, individuals meet Advisor Skandan at Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor K Skandan on Monday met several delegations and individuals during the public grievance redressal camp held here at Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonawar.

As many as 30 public delegations and individuals hailing from different areas of Kashmir Valley put their demands and grievances before the advisor who gave a patient hearing to the demands and assured to address all genuine grievances on priority.

A delegation of PhD Chamber and Commerce bought its grievance regarding the issue of carpet industries before the advisor.

Another delegation of Account Data Entry Operators demanded the continuation of their services.

A delegation of traders demanded a compensation whose stalls were gutted during an exhibition in Hyderabad.

Another delegation of brick kiln association from Budgam demanded continuation of their plants till their pending licenses are being cleared by the district administration.

The delegations of Multipurpose Workers Union, Jagti Migrant Colony Jammu, Khidmat Centre, and delegations from Kulgam, Ganderbal Tral, Tangmarg and other areas also met and put forth their issues before the advisor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

