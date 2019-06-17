Up the Standards

Kashmir presents itself as a tourist destination to the world. But, the sad irony or even paradox is that the facilities available here for tourists of almost all segments leave much to be desired. There is neither infrastructure of the soft nor the hard variety available here that could be said to be world class. In fact, employing even the word “world class” might not be an apposite one to use; the facilities here are subpar. Consider Pahalgam, well and truly , inherently a natural world class destination but for want of facilities and shoddy maintenance becomes a run of the mill place. The reasons for the general decrepit state of infrastructure in Kashmir are multifarious and it is almost pointless to actually go into these because it would mean and imply dwelling on the past. It would be more appropriate to look forward and actually delineate proposals for rendering Kashmir into a real world class destination but also work on these and make them real. The question is how? The answer lies not in hiring foreign consultants and firms to market Kashmir or seek their assistance in developing Kashmir but actually build and work on developing robust models for making Kashmir a world class tourist destination in and for the 21st century and beyond. But, key or in the nature of an imperative, what must be borne in mind is sustainable tourism. While it has become a catch or even a buzzword, but there is merit to the concept and practice of sustainable tourism. It means and should mean, among other things, environmentally friendly and robust practices that do not put the environment and natural ecosystems at risk. In the final analysis, if Kashmir, inherently and by its very nature, is a potentially world class tourist destination, it is because of its environment and natural beauty. The point here is that if Kashmir loses its beauty and its environment falls victim to the depredations and maraudings of commercial tourism, then the day would not be far when the region would lose its pristine beauty and charms thereby in the process decimating it. It is then incumbent upon all to develop new tourism models in and for Kashmir that not only render the place attractive to all tourist segments and pitch the destination across the world as a pristine and a salubrious one but also incorporate sustainability into these. Let the process begin now!

