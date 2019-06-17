Two militants killed in Achabal gunfight

Srinagar: Government forces Monday recovered two bodies near the encounter site even as fresh exchange of fire resumed at Bidoora village in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that two bodies were spotted by the joint team of army’s 19 RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police near the encounter site.

A police officer said that two bodies were found by the joint team at the encounter site during search operation following gunfight. He said their identities are being ascertained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

