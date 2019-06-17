SHO Arshad Khan injured in Anantnag attack succumbs at AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: Station House Officer Sadder Police station Anantnag Arshad Ahmed Khan, who suffered grave injures in Wednesday’s militant attack in Anantnag, died at the premier AIIMS here on Sunday, officials said.

With his death, the toll in the attack rose to six, including five CRPF personnel.

Khan, 37, was flown to Delhi this afternoon in an air ambulance for specialised treatment.

Soon after he was admitted to the hospital, his condition started deteriorating further. The doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) made every effort to revive him but failed, the officials said.

Earlier, he was being treated at the 92 Base Hospital of the Army in Srinagar.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said the Jammu and Kashmir Police has lost one of its brilliant officers.

“We made every effort to see that the officer survives, but unfortunately we lost him. It is a sad day for JK Police family which lost yet another son to the wanton violence being perpetrated from across the border,” he said.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Swayam Prakash Pani expressed his condolences and said, “he was a true braveheart and a people-friendly Station House Officer. His expertise in counter insurgency operations were unmatchable”.

“I was hopeful that he will win the battle for his life but unfortunately we lost him today,” he said.

Khan is survived by wife and two sons, aged four and one.

Five CRPF soldiers were killed after a fidayeen attack was carried out by militants in busy Anantnag’s KP road. One militant was also killed in the attack.

Khan, the SHO of Saddar Police station in Anantnag, reached the site soon after.

The moment he stepped out of his official bulletproof vehicle, along with his service rifle, a barrage of bullets were fired by the militant.

