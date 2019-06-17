Rice production in Kashmir has risen despite loss of farm land

SRINAGAR: Rice production in Kashmir Valley has been going up despite more than ten lakh kanals of farm land being lost in the past 70 years, according to data of the state agriculture department.

The data, accessed by Kashmir Reader, shows that food deficit was 32 percent in 1950-51 when there was production of mere 206.30 metric tonnes of rice on available land of 1.6 lakh hectares. This dropped to 24.47 percent in 2017-18 even when Kashmir’s agri-land shrunk to 1.4 lakh hectares, but which produced 1,138.95 metric tonnes of rice.

The interpretation of the data, according to a scientist at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST), is that a growth of seven percent in food grain production against a loss of about 13 percent of agricultural land over the past seventy years has taken place.

“It can be put this way as well: if the farm land had not shrunk, and had only been used for paddy, our deficit could have been far less than 24 percent,” he said.

A senior official in the agriculture department said that land reforms in the early 1950s, replacement of low-yielding varieties by high-yielding varieties, and development of surface irrigation, better soil and pest management, and integrated disease management were reasons why the growth in rice production had taken place.

He said the department was working hand-in-hand with scientists of SKUAST and farmers to further develop the process of rice production.

So far, more than half-a-dozen rice varieties have been replaced in the past seven decades which include low-yielding Chinese imported varieties, k39, Jehlum, Chenab and others. Some of them, though they had given good yields, had to be given up due to less immunity to diseases.

The Government of India (GoI) and the JK Government both spend a sizeable amount to supply rice to people in Kashmir. The rice is ferried from different Indian states to the Valley and the purchase cost is borne by the GoI while its transportation cost from different Indian states to JK is borne by the state government.

