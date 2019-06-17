No attack on Army in Pulwama, failed attempt made to attack mobile patrol: Spokesperson

Srinagar: Army on Monday evening denied that its vehicle was attcked with an Improvised Explosive Device in Arihal area or Pulwama.

Srnagar based Defence Spokesperson said that a “failed attempt” was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a Vehicle Based IED while the Army patrol was moving in the general area Arihal in district Pulwama today evening.

He said that all the troops are safe while a few minor injuries were reported.

The spokesperson said that the reports of attack are unfounded and baseless. “Area cordoned and search operations in progress.”

