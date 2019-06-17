Minor girl among 3 injured in cross-LoC shelling along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Three civilians, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured as the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire at forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Sunday, officials said.

“At about 1930 hours Sunday, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with firing of small arms followed by shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch Sector”, a Defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

In the firing and shelling, Maryam Bi, the minor girl, was injured in Kanote forward village and Razia and porter Akbar were injured in Shahpur forward village, the officials said.

All the three have been hospitalized, they said.

