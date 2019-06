Srinagar: A 42-year-old man was killed after lightning struck central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

Reports said that lightning struck Wakoora village of the district killing a man who was identified as Muhammad Yousuf Mir son of Abdul Aziz Mir, a resident of Bakura Shumma.

They said that Mir was working in paddy field when lightning struck and killed him on the spot.

