Kathua rape and murder: Court did not rely on prosecution witnesses while acquitting Vishal

Pathankot: The only acquittal in the Kathua rape-and-murder case came after the trial court set aside the statement of three prosecution witnesses who had claimed that Vishal Jangotra, the son of main culprit Sanji Ram, was in the area at the time of the crime.

District and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh relied on the statement of the landlady of Vishal that he was in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh where he was studying in a college.

According to the 432-page judgement delivered on June 10, the prosecution counsel relied on the three eyewitnesses who had claimed to have seen Vishal in Kathua on January 13 and 14 last year, and also on forensic experts’ opinion that writing samples of Vishal did not tally.

Vishal had presented his signature in the attendance sheet of his college to show that he was in Meerut, and not in Kathua as claimed by the prosecution.

The prosecution also submitted evidence of mobile operators to prove the fact that Vishal was very much present in Kathua on days when the crime against the eight-year-old nomadic girl was committed in Kathua.

While analysing the eyewitnesses of the prosecution, the court said it was of the opinion that these witnesses “are under some mistake relating to identity”.

An eyewitness had seen a TV report about absence of Vishal from Kathua and came running to crime branch officials where he claimed to have seen Vishal along with Parvesh, an accused in the case who was sentenced to life.

The eyewitness, who belongs to a nomadic tribe, identified Vishal and Parvesh in the court but the judge did not rely on his statement, saying that he “never moved any complaint before any authority against the news channel” or its staff.

“As such, oral evidence of these witnesses cannot be given preference over the documentary evidence on record having been led by defence of Vishal Jangotra,” the judge said.

Parvesh Kumar, who has been convicted, had said in his confessional statement that Vishal was present with him during the crime. The crime branch has been maintaining that Vishal had come to his village on January 13 and left again on January 14.

The court took into account a statement from Suman Sharma, the landlady of Vishal, who had said that he was present all along in Meerut where he is studying and also testified that he had attended his granddaughter’s birthday celebration on January 16 last year.

Pointing out some elementary mistakes in the investigation, the court observed that Sub-Inspector Urfan Wani categorically deposed that before arresting Vishal from Uttar Pradesh’s Meeranpur, they had not enquired from his college or his examination centre whether he had regularly appeared for his examination that started from January 9, 2018.

The court also raised the issue of the prosecution failing to question Inspector Kewal Kishore who had done most of the investigation regarding Vishal’s alleged role in the crime.

“This court is of the opinion that all this goes to show there is a big lacuna in the prosecution case against Vishal Jangotra in this regard as prosecution failed to verify genuinely the plea of alibi raised by accused Vishal Jangotra at the first instance during the investigation of the case,” it said in the detailed order.

The special court said the prosecution has failed to discharge its burden of leading convincing evidence to the effect that the evidence led by Vishal on his ‘plea of alibi’ is wrong or forged and fabricated.

PTI

