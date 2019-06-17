IED blast followed by intense firing causes panic in Pulwama village

Pulwama: Militants on Monday afternoon executed an Improvised Explosive Device planted underneath a bridge in Arihal area of southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district causing damages to an army vehicle.

Reports said that the device exploded after an Army vehicle of 44 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) passed through the area.

The loud bang of the IED was followed by intense firing that created panic in the area, reports added.

An police official confirmed the incident and said that no injury or casualty was reported.

More to follow.

