Home Min Amit Shah to visit Kashmir on June 30

Srinagar: In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after winning parliament election and taking charge of Union Home Ministry, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit here on June 30 to pay obeisance at the Shri Amarnath Shrine.

Reports said that Amit Shah will perform traditional Pooja at Amarnath cave and later would review the security situation in the Valley.

“During the visit he would be briefed about the security situation in Kashmir, particularly the drills carried out for safety of Amarnath pilgrims,” it said.

The 46-day long annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir will commence on July 1 (the day of Masik Shivratri) and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

The annual pilgrimage starts from Srinagar and Pahalgam and ends at the Amarnath cave temple which is located at an altitude of 3,888 metres, about 141 km from Srinagar.

The yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year who visit the site during Shravani Mela in July-August (Shravan month in Hindu calendar). Considered as one of the holiest shrines of Hinduism.

According to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, 2,85,006 visited the shrine in 2018.

