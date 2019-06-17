Gunfight ensues following CASO in south Kashmir’s Achabal

Anantnag: Gunfight ensued between militants and government forces in Badoora village of Achabal in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district Monday morning.

Reports said that acting on inputs about the presence of militants in the village, a joint team of forces including Army’s 19 RR, paramilitary CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG launched a search operation in the area.

As the searches were going on, the militants fired upon forces triggering a gunfight.

Sources said two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

More to folow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

