Girl commits suicide in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A teenage girl on Monday committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance at her home in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The girl was a resident of Ramwari village of Gund area in Ganderbal.

The deceased girl was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment from where she was referred to SKIMS Soura.

But doctors at SKIMS declared her as brought dead, reports said. The reason for the suicide was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case and taken up investigations.

