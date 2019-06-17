First session of 17th LS begins, PM, Members take oath

New Delhi: The first session of 17th Lok Sabha commenced here Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the leader of the House, taking oath as Member.

As soon as the House met, the Members stood in silence for a few minutes as per the convention after the assembling of the new Lok Sabha.

When Modi’s name was called out, Members from the ruling NDA thumped the desk greeting the Prime Minister with slogans such as ‘Modi Modi’ and “Bharat Mata ki Jai.

The panel of presiding officers – K Suresh, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and B Mehtab – took oath as Members after the Prime Minister.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Chemical and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadanand Gowda also took oath.

