Despite two expert committees’ recommendations, no steps taken to reduce burden of school bags

Srinagar: Despite High Court directions and recommendations by two expert committees, the School Education Department has failed to reduce the burden of heavy school bags on children.

After the High Court issued directions on a PIL filed over the matter, the School Education Department (SED) in August 2017 constituted a four-member expert committee to file a report to the department.

The committee submitted its recommendations to the department in October that year. The committee had among its members retired professor AG Madhosh and Chairperson of JKBOSE, Veena Pandita.

The recommendations of the committee were disregarded by the SED and another three-member committee was constituted instead.

The new committee members travelled to Tamil Nadu to study the model adopted by the state for reducing weight of school bags.

Joint Secretary of JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) and Assistant Directors (Planning and Statistics) at Directorates of School Education Kashmir and Jammu were the members of this new committee. They travelled as a ‘Study Group’ to Tamil Nadu in March last year.

The committee filed its report to the SED “within ten days” after returning from Tamil Nadu, as per a committee member.

The SED, though, has not yet taken any call over implementing the committee’s report.

Regarding the Tamil Nadu model for reducing weight of school bags, one of the committee members told Kashmir Reader, “The chief observations there were that normally they have brought three books – of Mathematics, Science and Social Science – in a single cover. English and regional language are in another cover. So, they have only two books for one semester. As a result, the weight of the school bag is reduced to one fifth.”

The committee member added, “About 14 items including textbooks, geometry box, crayons, and four sets of uniforms are provided by the school in house. There are also RO facilities (for drinking water) available in every school. Consequently, the students do not need to carry water bottles to school.”

Another committee member said that the J&K government needed to “prepare ground” for the implementation of their recommendations.

“We will have to change the syllabus. It will take some more time, but they will have to implement it some day,” he said.

Director of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) Dr Mohammad Younis Malik did not respond to calls made by this reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

