Srinagar: Violent clashes broke out between civilian protesters and government forces in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Reports said that youth took to streets soon after the gunfight ensued in Bidoora village of Achabal.

They said that the youth hurled rocks on government forces who fired tear gas and pellets to break the protests.

Earlier two bodies were spotted lying near the gunfight spot.

More to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print