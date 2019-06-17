Budding Panchayati Raj system will be ‘harbinger of change’ in J&K: Governor

NEW DELHI: Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed the 5th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog and sought personal intervention of the Prime Minister to accelerate development in J&K.

Addressing the meeting, the Governor highlighted key initiatives undertaken by his administration during the last one year. Among the major achievements, he said, was the empowerment of people through peaceful Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections, held after a gap of more than 7 years.

The Governor said that the State Government has introduced necessary amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act to strengthen the institution of Panchayats and give them more powers. He said that the State Government is organising a week-long “Back to the Village” programme from 20th to 27th June, in which all gazetted officers will stay in a Panchayat for two days and will connect with Panchayat representatives.

The Governor said that equitable development of all regions was a priority for the government. While Elevated High Speed Rail Corridors and two satellite townships will be developed in Jammu and Srinagar, the aspirations of Ladakh have been fulfilled through creation of a separate division, a university, and empowerment of Hill Councils. Kargil will soon have a full fledged commercial airport like Leh, he said.

The Governor said that the number of colleges in the state has been increased from 98 to 200, while the number of MBBS seats has been doubled in one year from 500 to over 1000.

On infrastructure, the Governor said that the government has set up a Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) and raised Rs 8,000 crore of loans to fund languishing projects. The initiative has been noted as a best practice by the NITI Aayog, he said.

The Governor said that the worst performing state in Swachh Bharat in February 2018, J&K, was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) in September 2018. The J&K State won a national award of Rs 100 crore for implementing Saubhagya scheme ahead of time. In Ayushman Bharat, J&K has the largest percentage of Gold Cards issued. NITI Aayog has ranked J&K as the second best state in overall improvement among aspirational districts over the last year and Baramulla is ranked as the second best district overall.

The Governor said that the State Government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that September-2014 like flood situation is not repeated in the state. He said a project has been initiated for dredging of Wular Lake and Jhelum for which he requested the Central Government to fund its share for the Wular, Dal and Jhelum Phase 2 projects.

The Governor said the state has also undertaken a programme for 100% piped drinking water supply to the entire state by 2021, for which he requested liberal financial support from the Government of India.

“The massive Rs 80,000 crore PMDP for J&K has been a boon for the state. In the last one year, the implementation of PMDP projects has speeded up phenomenally. Roads, bridges, flyovers, hospitals, educational institutions, and skill and livelihood programmes are moving ahead rapidly. There is an air of expectation among the people” the Governor said at the meeting.

