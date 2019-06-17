Big loss to police, says Governor

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Station House Officer (SHO), Sadder Police Station, Anantnag Arshad Khan.

Khan, who was injured in a Fidayeen attack at Anantnag on June 13 succumbed to injuries at AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday.

In his message, Governor has paid rich tributes to Khan for attaining “martyrdom and described his demise a big loss to the police department”.

“SHO Khan’s bravery saved many lives. We are all grateful to such brave hearts who are sacrificing their lives for security of the nation,” he said.

Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed sympathy and solidarity with family members of the deceased, it said.

