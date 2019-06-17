Assembly polls in J&K, press freedom among issues raised at APM

New Delhi: A day before the beginning of the Parliament’s monsoon session, the Congress raised issues of unemployment, farmers distress, drought, and press freedom, while also calling for early conduct of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. At an all-party meeting called by the government, the opposition parties demanded discussion on all such issues in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress lawmakers Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, K Suresh, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and TMC leader Derek O’Brien were present at the meeting.

The opposition also strongly raised the issue of women’s reservation bill with Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and O’Brien asserting that the bill be listed and passed in the current session of Parliament.

The opposition also flagged concerns over weakening of federalism and asserted that “deliberately targeting of states is unacceptable”.

“We congratulated the government. But with that we also told them that this is a fight of ideologies, it was a fight of ideologies and it will remain a fight of ideologies,” Azad told reporters after the meeting.

He said the Congress party is the foundation of secular forces and will always work to keep that spirit alive whether it is in government or in opposition.

“We also raised the issue of freedom of press. The behaviour of ruling party workers towards journalists was also raised. They (journalists) are being beaten and efforts are being made to muzzle their voice. We condemn that and urged the government to look into it,” Azad said. The Congress told the government that there is no need of president’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said.

“Lok Sabha elections were also held in Jammu and Kashmir recently and even they were conducted peacefully. So, when panchayat and parliamentary polls can be conducted, why not state polls,” he asked.

“We told the government that you are not conducting the polls there because the BJP government will not be formed. That is why you want to rule the state through governor’s rule,” the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said.

The Cabinet last week approved extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months beginning July 3.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

