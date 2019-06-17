Army personnel injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch

Srinagar: An Army soldier was injured after the armies of India and Pakistan armies exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Monday.

A police officer said Pakistani army opened unprovoked fire and used mortar shells upon Indian posts in Krishna Ghati Sector today morning. The fire was responded strongly by the Indian army, he said.

In the incident one army soldier sustained injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby military hospital for treatment, he said.

