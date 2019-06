Srinagar: Army Major who was injured in an encounter between government forces and militants in Achabal area of southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district has succumbed to his injuries, sources said.

Three army personnel including Major ranking officer were injured during the gunfight at Bidoora village in Achabal.

They said that the deceased was identified as Rahul Verma.

Meanwhile, reports said that the injured soldiers are being treated in a local hospital.

